BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

100° Heat, Burying Cable… Even the Camera Gave Up! | Fatguy Fixerupper / Ep.7
100° Heat, Burying Cable… Even the Camera Gave Up! | Fatguy Fixerupper / Ep.7
FatGuyFixerUpper
FatGuyFixerUpper
1 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 10/14/25, 03:00 PM

It’s July. It’s 100° in the blazing sun. And I decided this was the perfect time to bury Cat6 cable for my homestead security cameras — because, apparently, wild critters think Ethernet is a snack. Armed with a neck fan, poor life choices, and sheer stubbornness, I dug, sweated, and fought my way through this trenching job. I almost made it… until the very end, when the heat finally claimed its first victim — my camera overheated and shut down mid-shot. This episode is part how-to, part survival story, and part “why would anyone do this in July?” If you’ve ever thought about burying Ethernet cable for outdoor security, I’ll show you what worked, what didn’t, and how close I came to losing more than just the footage.

🔧 Gear I Used:

– Cat6 direct burial cable

– Shovel & trenching tools (plus misplaced confidence)

– Neck fan (spoiler: didn’t help)

– Camera that quit before I did

💬 Ever have your gear give up right before the finish line? Tell me about it in the comments!

👍 Like, subscribe, and follow along as I bumble my way through homesteading — one overheated mistake at a time.

Keywords
biblejesus christworkchristianhomesteadcamerahardgivecableheat100fixerupperburyingfatguy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy