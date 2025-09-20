100° Heat, Burying Cable… Even the Camera Gave Up! | Fatguy Fixerupper / Ep.7

It’s July. It’s 100° in the blazing sun. And I decided this was the perfect time to bury Cat6 cable for my homestead security cameras — because, apparently, wild critters think Ethernet is a snack. Armed with a neck fan, poor life choices, and sheer stubbornness, I dug, sweated, and fought my way through this trenching job. I almost made it… until the very end, when the heat finally claimed its first victim — my camera overheated and shut down mid-shot. This episode is part how-to, part survival story, and part “why would anyone do this in July?” If you’ve ever thought about burying Ethernet cable for outdoor security, I’ll show you what worked, what didn’t, and how close I came to losing more than just the footage.

🔧 Gear I Used:

– Cat6 direct burial cable

– Shovel & trenching tools (plus misplaced confidence)

– Neck fan (spoiler: didn’t help)

– Camera that quit before I did

