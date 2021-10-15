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THE BIG BANKS ARE GUILTY OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
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62 views • October 15, 2021
THE BIG BANKS ARE GUILTY OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aYwKSGHMd2KQ/
GREAT short overview video from Greg Reese of the AGENDA being imposed upon the world. The agenda is now clear: (1) Pandemic fear leads to (2) mass injections leads to (3) integration of humanity into a common digital identity platform* leads to (4) centrally-controlled digital money, leads to (5) a system of social slavery for the masses. Oh, and they get to reduce the human population and take control of ALL global assets at the same time.
*The digital identity platform is currently being called a “vaccine passport” and is being presented as being housed on your smart-phone, but the plan is to proceed to the trans-humanist concept of creating a digital-human hybrid in which your body itself will be linked to the “internet of things and beings.” It’s essentially the creation of a Borg-like hive-mind, under the control of a central “Artificial Intelligence.”
https://banned.video/watch?id=615dc5054daba232a27fe9e2 (5:39)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aYwKSGHMd2KQ/
GREAT short overview video from Greg Reese of the AGENDA being imposed upon the world. The agenda is now clear: (1) Pandemic fear leads to (2) mass injections leads to (3) integration of humanity into a common digital identity platform* leads to (4) centrally-controlled digital money, leads to (5) a system of social slavery for the masses. Oh, and they get to reduce the human population and take control of ALL global assets at the same time.
*The digital identity platform is currently being called a “vaccine passport” and is being presented as being housed on your smart-phone, but the plan is to proceed to the trans-humanist concept of creating a digital-human hybrid in which your body itself will be linked to the “internet of things and beings.” It’s essentially the creation of a Borg-like hive-mind, under the control of a central “Artificial Intelligence.”
https://banned.video/watch?id=615dc5054daba232a27fe9e2 (5:39)
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