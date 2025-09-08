IDF helicopters chasing Yemeni drone for several minutes over Israeli airspace

Adding: 🚨🇾🇪 Yemen's Houthis announce attack on a ‘sensitive target’ in Dimona, where Israel’s nuclear research center is located

As Houthis Spox announces launching 'three drones toward Ben Gurion Airport, Ramon Airport, and sensitive target in Dimona'

