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World vs Cops, 9-11 vs Virus, RL vs VG, and Fallout 3 vs NV: Swine Brothers Episode 172
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29 views • May 29, 2020
Today, we go over how much we trust the government, police, racing sponsors, and video games. Also, the concept of redemption is the basis of successful societies. Go support the bands if you like the tunes!
Special thanks to Jeanie Keebler of Ye Goat-Herd Gods for the theme song! Buy her albums: https://yghg.bandcamp.com/
Voice clip was text-to-speech: https://www.notjordanpeterson.com
Subscribe or I'll feed you to The Jim! If you actually enjoy the abuse, leave your mentally disturbed comment below!
Email the host, Elliott:
[email protected]
ADD ME on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/elliott.lind...
Follow Swine Brothers on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/swinebros
Follow Swine Brothers on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SwineBros666
Special thanks to Jeanie Keebler of Ye Goat-Herd Gods for the theme song! Buy her albums: https://yghg.bandcamp.com/
Voice clip was text-to-speech: https://www.notjordanpeterson.com
Subscribe or I'll feed you to The Jim! If you actually enjoy the abuse, leave your mentally disturbed comment below!
Email the host, Elliott:
[email protected]
ADD ME on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/elliott.lind...
Follow Swine Brothers on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/swinebros
Follow Swine Brothers on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SwineBros666
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