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BREAKING: GRAPHENE OXIDE HAS BEEN FOUND IN ASTRAZENECA VACCINATION VIAL!
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370 views • July 06, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide-in-astrazeneca-vaccination-vial.html
La Quinta Columna has shared exclusively for Dirección Correcta, a Chilean podcast, a photo that shows the presence of graphene oxide in AstraZeneca's vaccination vial.
I'm doing my best to godspeed the information La Quinta Columna gives in English, but it takes a lot of time and effort.
Please consider donating to Orwell City if you can and feel like doing so: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Your support will always be more than appreciated!
La Quinta Columna has shared exclusively for Dirección Correcta, a Chilean podcast, a photo that shows the presence of graphene oxide in AstraZeneca's vaccination vial.
I'm doing my best to godspeed the information La Quinta Columna gives in English, but it takes a lot of time and effort.
Please consider donating to Orwell City if you can and feel like doing so: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Your support will always be more than appreciated!
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