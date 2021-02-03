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Trusting In God Is Not Irrational
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20 views • February 03, 2021
Secular Humanistic education has destroyed our culture. But, there are still a group of people who have the Holy Spirit who trust in the Creator the God of the universe and His Son Jesus Christ.
2 Samuel 22:31
“As for God, his way is perfect; the word of the LORD is tried: he is a buckler to all them that trust in him.”
King James Version
2 Samuel 22:31
“As for God, his way is perfect; the word of the LORD is tried: he is a buckler to all them that trust in him.”
King James Version
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