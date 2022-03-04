Jimmy Saville and the Octopus, Rolf Harris

Found at, https://t.me/gabbichoong/834

Saville and the Octopus



“In the mid-1970s Savile invited his fellow BBC pervert, the Octopus for a pre-bedtime tour at Broadmoor, the country’s most notorious maximum-security mental-health facility just so the lechers could gawk at the women having to undress in the hallway in front of male and female staff. To make it more bizarrely Fellini-esque, Harris went into an impromptu version of his Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport.



The Jimmy Savile lesson runs deep to the very core of what’s gone most wrong on this planet, teaching us that absolutely nothing in this world is as it seems, that the complete betrayal of truth & morality is more than evident everywhere we look, be it by outward appearance, accepted conventional wisdom, so called good deeds, or so called science, religion or revisionist human history, it’s all one humongous pack of sinister lies carefully designed and packaged to effectively dupe and control increasingly dumbed down masses.”



Joachim Hagopian