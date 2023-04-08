https://gettr.com/post/p2dt1hm1a02

4/6/2023 【Nicole’s interview with Kevin Alan】If Mr. Miles Guo had been allowed to testify at the trial of Pras Michel, many big guys who have been bought off by the CCP would have been exposed. That’s the most important reason why Mr. Guo’s bail request has been denied!

4/6/2023 【凯文·艾伦采访妮可】如果郭文贵先生被允许为普拉斯·米歇尔庭的审作证，很多被中共收买的大佬们将被暴露，这就是郭先生无法获得保释的最重要原因！

