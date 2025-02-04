Year of the Snake 2025: Energy of the Emerald Wood Snake [Shifting from Emerald Wood Dragon of 2024]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💙 1:1 Vibrational Medicine for Sacred Soul Healing with Natalie, for furbabies and humans 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/vibrational-medicine-sessions-with-natalie-viglione
Welcome to 2025, the Year of the Emerald Wood Snake!
Join me, Natalie Viglione, as I explore the transformative and healing energies of 2025. Transitioning from the bold Emerald Wood Dragon of 2024, this year invites us to embrace the Snake’s introspective, feminine flow.
I’ll share insights from meditations and reflections on the serpent’s dual symbolism—Divine Feminine healing and its misunderstood connotations. Plus, we’ll look at how aligning with natural cycles can help us disrupt, heal, and grow.
Let’s navigate this powerful year together! Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share your thoughts.
00:00 Introduction to 2025: Year of the Emerald Wood Snake
01:00 Gregorian Calendar and Personal Updates
02:10 Ancient Calendars and Real Time
02:58 Chinese Zodiac and Lunar-Solar Calendar
04:04 Welcome and Mission Statement
05:53 Personal Experiences and Energies of 2024
10:57 Transition to the Year of the Emerald Wood Snake
11:46 Divine Feminine Energies and Transformation
20:43 Healing and Vibrational Medicine
24:59 Navigating 2025: Strategies and Insights
31:45 Inverted Snake Energies and Vigilance
36:13 Conclusion and Call to Action
#yearofthesnake #2025 #yearofthedragon2024 #snakeyearluck
_________
🙏 If you find these videos helpful & supportive for your journey, buy me a virtual "cup of organic yummy coffee" here 👉 https://ko-fi.com/theviglionefamily
☯️ JOIN THE WAITLIST! NATALIE & MARK'S NEW FORGE AND FLOW SANCTUM 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/forge-and-flow-sanctum
🔥 Subscribe to Natalie's list 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter
Explore the "ALMOST EVERYTHING IN ONE SPOT" page https://www.natalieviglione.com/everything-page-of-natalie-viglione