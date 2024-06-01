Blindspot 112 South African elections: ANC criminal cabal gets kicked in the FACE

The long march to the ANC’s demise - brought to you by Msholozi Zuma





But, before we go to the kick the ANC received in the face from the South African electorate in the past few days, let us be reminded that this moment, where an ascendent MK Party, de facto led by former ANC president Jacob Zuma, broke the back of the African National Criminal Cabal.





Now that the results are at about 98% in, for the 2024 election, and we see the resurgent political face of Jacob Zuma, it is evident that some people stick around like bad habits embedded in our politics that will not go away. Hulle klou soos kak aan ’n politieke wolkombers. As Blindspot we want to trace this moment of an ascendent MK back to something nobody might be thinking of today, being the day Thabo Mbeki ‘released’ Jacob Zuma from his responsibilities as deputy president at the time. That sent ripple effects through the ANC that would wash it up on the 2024 election shores as a party rent asunder by infighting, state capturing, and the prudent plunder of public resources.





More interestingly, this election brings the first major cycle of political infighting decay and eventual collapse of the ANC to a close. In this journey from 2005, another major moment was the highly hotly contested 2017 ANC elective congress when Bhabha MK Msholozi fronted and backed his ex wife, Dr Nskosazana Dlamini Zol, to run against Buffalo Man.



