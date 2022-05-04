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Uncovered! Did Enoch Predict the Rapture of the Church?
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84 views • May 04, 2022
The Bible contains much historical information which can be used to construct a complete timeline of human history. There are many cycles and patterns which become evident. One of those is the rapture of Enoch. Does the year of his rapture predict the precise year that the Church will be raptured?
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