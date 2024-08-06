Sunday Morning Live 4 August 2024





In this podcast episode, we delve into philosophical discussions with a focus on financial independence and integrity. The conversation covers personal finance, skepticism towards economic assessments, and the implications of accepting large donations. We explore reflections on mortality, legacy, and material possessions, emphasizing the importance of upholding autonomy and ethics. The dialogue extends to societal expectations, psychological aspects of collecting behavior, and societal issues like debt and family structures. This dynamic and introspective episode blends economic analyses, philosophical musings, and practical advice, inviting listeners to contemplate human interactions, personal values, and societal influences.





Catch the second hour for DONORS ONLY at https://premium.freedomain.com/66b02b0885b5173af00509bc/how-to-have-a-sexy-love-donor





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022