Pizza Hut targeted in Poland over Israeli military ties, funding Genocide as IDF Eat Free

Pizza Hut targeted in Poland over Israeli military ties
Protesters have stormed a Pizza Hut branch in Warsaw, outraged by the chain's provision of free meals to Israeli soldiers involved in the war in Gaza.
Activists held signs reading "Pizza Hut Funds Genocide" and "Every Bite Stained with Palestinian Blood," with some dousing pizzas in fake blood.