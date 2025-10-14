Grafted in Israel Pt 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At salvation Jews and Gentiles are together in one body in Yahshua Christ. There is one body, one Sheep fold and one Shepherd; Yahshua..
If you avoid this because you think the Jews are not Yahweh's chosen people then you REALLY need to watch and see what the Bible actually says about it. Not social media or celebrities or politicians or activists.