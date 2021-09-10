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DR M.YEADON - LIST DO BRYTYJSKICH RODZICÓW, DOTYCZĄCY PRZYMUSU SZCZEPIEŃ DZIECI (POLSKIE NAPISY)
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33 views • September 10, 2021
List dr Mike'a Yeadona do rodziców został opublikowany w końcu sierpnia 2021 roku w serwisie Telegram.
Dr Michael Yeadon jest brytyjskim biochemikiem, toksykologiem i farmakologiem. W 1985 roku uzyskał tytuł doktorski na Uniwersytecie w Surrey, w Wielkiej Brytanii. W latach 1995-2011 pracował w firmie Pfizer, w tym w latach 2005-2011 jako wiceprezes.
Dr Michael Yeadon jest brytyjskim biochemikiem, toksykologiem i farmakologiem. W 1985 roku uzyskał tytuł doktorski na Uniwersytecie w Surrey, w Wielkiej Brytanii. W latach 1995-2011 pracował w firmie Pfizer, w tym w latach 2005-2011 jako wiceprezes.
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