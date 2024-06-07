The Conversation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When you speak truth for Christ you WILL suffer. Christ said you will—and you will. There is no avoiding it. Those who attack and slander and insult you, heaping invective on your name, are those who hate the truth. Such hatred is not bounded by political party. In fact, that last person who responded MIGHT have exposed themselves—by their own hateful, insulting reaction—as one of the ones who engaged in the slandering of American Citizens, including me.
#Politics, #Slander, #Truth