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The Deep State Exposed through "The Never Ending Story" - The Real Story of Gmork & Atreyu
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141 views • August 05, 2021
This was created by Nathan Scheer of https://survivethenews.com in 2011 - These pages start at page 126 and end at 133 - It was true then and it's especially true now! This was recreated with myself as the narrator, Atreyu and Gmork. I quickly created this as it's the most impactful part of the entire book and it shows that Michael Ende really knew what he was talking about when he created Gmork.
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