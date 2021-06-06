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First U.S. Doctor Certifies ‘Vaccine’ Injury, Confirms Serious Diagnosis After Jab
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1014 views • June 06, 2021
First U.S. Doctor Certifies ‘Vaccine’ Injury, Confirms Serious Diagnosis After Jab
Brittany Galvin joins ‘The Stew Peters Show’ LIVE from her Florida hospital bed, where she is undergoing treatment for a serious diagnosis that, according to her neurologist, was caused by the Moderna injection.
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First U.S. Doctor Certifies ‘Vaccine’ Injury, Confirms Serious Diagnosis After Jab The Stew Peters Show By Stew Peters Show June 4, 2021
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/....2021/06/first-u-s-do
Source: https://rumble.com/vi1ggh-brea....king-first-u.s.-doct
Brittany Galvin joins ‘The Stew Peters Show’ LIVE from her Florida hospital bed, where she is undergoing treatment for a serious diagnosis that, according to her neurologist, was caused by the Moderna injection.
The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Red Voice Media. Contact us for guidelines on submitting your own commentary.
First U.S. Doctor Certifies ‘Vaccine’ Injury, Confirms Serious Diagnosis After Jab The Stew Peters Show By Stew Peters Show June 4, 2021
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/....2021/06/first-u-s-do
Source: https://rumble.com/vi1ggh-brea....king-first-u.s.-doct
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