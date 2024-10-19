The Internet Archive Hack - New World Next Week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw568
This week on the New World Next Week: the Internet Archive has been hacked; businesses in Japan are refusing people who have received the new replicon vaccine; and community fridges save the day in the UK.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.
CSID: 19152bdbdee44019
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co