Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WE REVISIT THE STUG 3 GERMAN ASSAULT GUN SERIES FOR SOME GOOD OLD PROVEN DESIGN FUN
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
9 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
46 views
Published a day ago

These were the most successful machine at killing tanks in World War II even outstripping turreted tanks in kills. And more were lost due to their own crews demoing them due to lack of fuel, breakdown, stuck or non recoverable running gear damage than direct hit losses! Lot of fun in game and maybe the future of tanks now.

Keywords
technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket