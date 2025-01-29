Bakr Khraiwish Freed in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The released prisoner, Bakr Khraiwish, from Tulkarm Camp, was freed as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoners exchange deal between the resistance and the Zionist occupation. Interview: Prisoner Bakr Khraiwish and his mother
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 25/01/2025
