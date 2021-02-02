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Ambulance Whistleblowers UK reveal how government killed thousands of elderly people
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176 views • February 02, 2021
Ambulance Whistleblowers UK reveal how government killed thousands of elderly people
The hospitals (acting under government orders) sent numerous covid infected elders back into care homes instead of using Nightingale Hospitals (which were specially built for the purpose). The result was they infected others in the care home and they all died. Modern day genocide under our noses: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13014730/hospitals-sent-thousands-of-elderly-patients-back-to-care-homes-despite-testing-positive-for-covid/....13014730/hospitals-s
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/@NO_FACE_MASKS
QUOTE ,,
The hospitals (acting under government orders) sent numerous covid infected elders back into care homes instead of using Nightingale Hospitals (which were specially built for the purpose). The result was they infected others in the care home and they all died. Modern day genocide under our noses: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13014730/hospitals-sent-thousands-of-elderly-patients-back-to-care-homes-despite-testing-positive-for-covid/....13014730/hospitals-s
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/@NO_FACE_MASKS
QUOTE ,,
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