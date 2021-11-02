BEDTIME PRAYER

*✔ Daily Warfare Prayer ✔*

Taken from the book "This Means WAR" by Paul & Claire Hollis Begin with Praise and Thanksgiving, than continue, Heavenly Father, I come to You in the Mighty Name of Jesus, and I ask You to forgive me of anything I have done that could displease You in any way. I ask You to cover me with the Precious Blood of Jesus Christ and fill me with Your Holy Spirit & Fire. Cause my thoughts to be Your thoughts, my desires Your desires, my will Your will, and put a guard across my mouth that I can say no more or no less than You would have me say. Keep me on the path that You have laid out for me today, and show me satan's tactics in advance. I acknowledge the whole armor of God. I pray that every thought that satan or any of his kingdom tries to put in my mind will bounce off the helmet of salvation and return to the sender. Heal every memory that could hold me back from being all that You want me to be. I recognize that I have on the breastplate of righteousness, my loins are girded with the truth and my feet are shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace. I take up the sword of the spirit and the shield of faith. Now, for myself and all the people I am going to refer to, I ask You to draw us to Yourself, convict us mightily of our sins, keep us from temptation, deliver us from evil and cover us with the Blood of Jesus. Dispatch angels (and I now dispatch them) to keep us from any kind of accidents, harm, injuries, illness, death, destruction, disease, pain or infection. Bind our marriages together and make us one in You. Bind our families together and make us one in You. If there is anyone in our lives that You do not approve of, I ask You to move them out and move in the people that You do approve of. Bless every bite of food we eat, the air we breathe and let it help us and not hurt us. Bless our finances and give us as much as we can handle without sinning against You. Now, satan, I come against you and your entire kingdom and I declare, in the Mighty Name of Jesus, that you cannot and will not have any part in my life or the lives of the people I refer to, in any way shape or form. You can have nothing to do( with our minds, bodies, souls, spirits, emotions and wills; our marriages, finances, friendships, acquaintances and fellowships; our homes, schools, workplaces and places of recreation; our transportation, or any vehicle that could come close to us; or any decision that is made concerning anyone of us. (Now call out the name of every person that you pray for daily.) For every person I have referred to, I now break every curse, spell and hex that may have been put out against anyone of us. I break the power of any curse from a witch, warlock or satanist; every santerian curse, roots curse, Indian curse, voodoo curse, and curse of words spoken, or anything written or any objects. I reverse the curse and send it back to the demon that brought it in the first place, AND I COMMAND THAT DEMON TO GO BOUND INTO UNINHABITED DRY PLACES IN THE NAME OF JESUS. I break every ungodly emotional soul tie that is connected to any of us, in the Mighty Name of Jesus. In the Mighty Name of Jesus and through His Precious living blood, I bind and sever every cord of any prince or principality, any strong man and every spirit of darkness over my house at (your address). I put a Jesus Christ bloodline in between each one of you and I cut off your communications, confuse your camp, render you inactive, and cast you out, in Jesus' Name. I bind and cast out every spirit of poverty, lack, confusion, cloudiness, mind binding, selfishness, anxiety, and procrastination. I bind and cast out every spirit of fear, heaviness, jealousy, bondage, whoredom, lying, perversion, slumber and infirmity. I plead the blood of Jesus around the property line, above the roof, and below the foundation of my home, and I bind you, satan, and your entire kingdom from crossing the bloodline. I command you for myself and the people I have just referred to, that you can have nothing to do with us or any aspect of our lives in any way, shape or form! I now call on God's warring angels to make it happen. I SEAL THIS In THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS I PRAY, AMEN! ❤️💕 🐑 🐑 🐑 🐑