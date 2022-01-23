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Revisit Ghana's Presidents Warning about the CV19 agenda (destroy small business)
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160 views • January 23, 2022
This is a podcast to share with those that need a push to become awake. Everything the president outlines has come to fruition with the exception of a mega death release. The playbook is there to destroy your immune system to lock you in, destroy business, food, supply chain, etc all to get you vaccinated and to bring in the new beast system. Pray this stops. Podcasts that give a deeper view on the playbook are as follows:
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/vaccine-passports-to-mark-of-beast/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/genetically-modified-enslaved-humans/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/ccp-leader-all-vaxed-will-die/
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/war-on-small-business/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Revisit Ghana's Presidents Warning about the CV19 agenda
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/vaccine-passports-to-mark-of-beast/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/genetically-modified-enslaved-humans/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/ccp-leader-all-vaxed-will-die/
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/war-on-small-business/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Revisit Ghana's Presidents Warning about the CV19 agenda
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