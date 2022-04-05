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Facebook says Fauci is spreading misinformation about vaccination
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124 views • April 05, 2022
stkirsch.
You can't make this stuff up. NIAID Director Anthony Fauci says if you got flu, there is no need for a flu vaccine. Facebook and their independent fact-checker have labelled this false information.
In other words, Facebook is telling everyone that Fauci spreads misinformation.
Note: the fact check can't be referring to the post because the post just asks the question, "How has no one in the media found this Anthony Fauci clip sooner?"
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzooj3-facebook-says-fauci-is-spreading-misinformation-about-vaccination.html
You can't make this stuff up. NIAID Director Anthony Fauci says if you got flu, there is no need for a flu vaccine. Facebook and their independent fact-checker have labelled this false information.
In other words, Facebook is telling everyone that Fauci spreads misinformation.
Note: the fact check can't be referring to the post because the post just asks the question, "How has no one in the media found this Anthony Fauci clip sooner?"
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzooj3-facebook-says-fauci-is-spreading-misinformation-about-vaccination.html
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