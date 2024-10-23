Here We Go Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As we approach this coming Presidential Election, the Republican Party STILL—while claiming to be Christian, for the most part—refuses the confession, apology, and repentance required by that claim for the SLANDER committed against American Citizens who refused to send money to a billionaire.
I am not a Democrat, I am not a Republican, and I—SURE AS HELL—am not a communist.
#Confession, #Apology, #Repentance