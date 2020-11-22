© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Live: Trashing Trump LIVE on 'The View' Triggers Sara Haines Into a Nasty Shapeshifting Moment
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
358 views • November 22, 2020
She couldn't stop it, she knew that she was 'glitching' on LIVE television. On Friday November 20th I was working on my computer listening to ABC's 'The View' on the TV. They were discussing Rudy Giuliani's Press Conference from the day before where he and Sidney Powell were laying out Donald Trump's case for challenging the 2020 Election. I watch The View (much like CNN) because I always need to see and hear what the opposition is saying about Donald Trump. (I am here nor there when it comes to american politics). I am Canadian so I report and comment on everything. Of course the ladies on The View were all over Giuliani and Trump after Giuliani's 'eye-opening' Press Conference. I was listening and one of the only times I lifted my head from my computer screen was when Sara Haines was giving her view point on Trump. She was really upset. The moment that I lifted my head and looked at her on the TV screen I saw her 'glitch' right away. (Here eyes did that 'shapeshifting' thing that I have been noticing for a few years now. I sat about ten feet away from the TV and watched her go off on Trump. I hit the record button and recorded the show. In this video you will clearly see Sara Haines having a 'shapeshifting' Reptilian moment. Teeth and eyes 'glitching' badly. She knew that she was 'shifting', but could not do anything about it because she was in mid rant. As someone who has now caught and videotaped several politicians and celebrities shapeshifting on camera I believe that these Demonic beings are manifested when the Human Carrier (in this case Sara Haines) get's overly emotional. Either way, what I caught on camera is certainly a Demonic Being manifesting in her body. Fangs and all.
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.