One Month in El Salvador | Home Tour + Cost Breakdown of Furnishing 🏡🇸🇻
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
10 followers
20 views • 3 days ago

¡Hola mis amigos! 🌎✨

Can you believe we’ve already been living in our new El Salvador home for ONE MONTH? 🏡 Time has flown by! In this video, I’ll give you an exclusive sneak peek at the progress we’ve made since moving day AND break down the real costs of furnishing and setting up a home in El Salvador.

💵 From painting and furniture to appliances and budget hacks—you’ll see exactly what we spent, where we saved, and if living in El Salvador is really more expensive than people think.

👉 Whether you’re planning a move, retiring abroad, or just curious about expat life in El Salvador, this video will give you a realistic look at setup costs, rental prices, and everyday living expenses.

Buenas tardes mis amigos y bendiciones! 🙏

 I’m Charity Hagenaars, sharing our family’s unfiltered journey of moving from Canada to El Salvador. If you’re new here, ¡bienvenido! And if we’re already amigos—welcome back!

📺 Don’t forget: You can watch this video in Spanish using YouTube’s audio track or enable subtitles (CC).


🔗 Join the Monday Night Call (7 PM El Salvador Time):

  📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls!

  Mondays 7:00 – 9:00pm

  Time zone: America/El_Salvador

  Google Meet joining info

  Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw


📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars



