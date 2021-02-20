© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden Throws Jen 'Circle Back' Psaki Under the White House School Bus: The Press Secretary Apparently 'Miscommunicated' - Again!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
500 views • February 20, 2021
For a good week Jen Psaki had been telling those that were listening during her White House press briefings that the Biden administration was planning on sending kids back to school in a cautious manner that included a one day awake return for Biden's first 100 day's in office. When Psaki took push back from the media in her daily briefings she held the narrative of only a one day a week return to school for the kids. This week on CNN's Anderson Cooper Town Hall (as we will see on Ben Shapiro's video) Joe Biden blew-up Jen Psaki's Return to School policy and said that he never said that the kids were only going back one day a week. He told the audience and Anderson Cooper that it was a 'miscommunication' and not true. No wonder Jen Psaki has to 'Circle Back' all the time. Joe Biden is literally spinning in circles trying to implement his programs with a very 'sleepy' group of staff around him.
Related video:
Shapiro Reacts To Biden's DISASTROUS Town Hall
Ben Shapiro
https://youtu.be/iVIS2tTuclc
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related video:
Shapiro Reacts To Biden's DISASTROUS Town Hall
Ben Shapiro
https://youtu.be/iVIS2tTuclc
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.