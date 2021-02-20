Joe Biden Throws Jen 'Circle Back' Psaki Under the White House School Bus: The Press Secretary Apparently 'Miscommunicated' - Again!

For a good week Jen Psaki had been telling those that were listening during her White House press briefings that the Biden administration was planning on sending kids back to school in a cautious manner that included a one day awake return for Biden's first 100 day's in office. When Psaki took push back from the media in her daily briefings she held the narrative of only a one day a week return to school for the kids. This week on CNN's Anderson Cooper Town Hall (as we will see on Ben Shapiro's video) Joe Biden blew-up Jen Psaki's Return to School policy and said that he never said that the kids were only going back one day a week. He told the audience and Anderson Cooper that it was a 'miscommunication' and not true. No wonder Jen Psaki has to 'Circle Back' all the time. Joe Biden is literally spinning in circles trying to implement his programs with a very 'sleepy' group of staff around him.Related video:Shapiro Reacts To Biden's DISASTROUS Town HallBen ShapiroGlobal Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app