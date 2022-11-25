ただ流されず、少しは立ち止まって考えてください。
38 views
免疫が完全に抑制されると症状は出なくなる。何も治らず、突然亡くなる
https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm41291561
【必見】免疫抑制剤の様な働きをして重症化予防とうたうトリック
免疫が完全に抑制されると症状は出なくなる 何も治らなくなる
"症状が出ないで、死ぬんです "
免疫が完全に抑制されると症状は出なくなる 何も治らなくなる
"症状が出ないで、死ぬんです "
懸念しています
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/b4c14a4e650befa007e1c6f949160cbefa7240af
Keywords
cdcviruspcr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos