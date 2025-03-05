BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Principle of Success for All Awakened People Strategic Securing of Evidence for coming Lawsuits (by Lois Sasek)
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
19 views • 1 month ago

Kla.TV has produced thousands of revealing documentaries in recent years and owns one of the most important archives in world history. This is evidence; court records of the greatest crimes of all time. In this age of total censorship, this historical archive should be secured everywhere in the most important languages of this world. In fact, a secret power elite is doing everything possible to prevent the world from finding out the unbelievable extent they have been lied to. Kla.TV founder and visionary Ivo Sasek counts on all those who have awakened, being the principle for success! Be a part of this miracle, too. Because, just like cell division in the creation of a living being teaches us, we can reach the whole world in only a few steps when each individual wins others for this huge Kla.TV gift!

Keywords
mediagermanyklatvloissasek
