On December 24th, 2019 Kevin Spacey uploaded a video to his Youtube channel after multiple sexual abuse accusers "committed suicide" where he says:

"I'm DEAD serious. And it's not that hard trust me. The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can KILL them with kindness."





December 25th, 2019, one day after Spacey's strange video release: Ari Behn, Norweigen royalty who claimed Kevin Spacey had groped him, dies of "suicide."





September 2019:

An anonymous massage therapist claimed that Spacey had groped him at a house in Malibu, California. He sues for sexual battery and assault. But this case could not go to court for one reason: The massage therapist ended up dead and the case was dismissed. How convenient for Mr. Spacey. What are the chances that two of the people who could have brought him to court end up dead within the span of four months? If you have been paying attention to just how corrupt our society is, you have to question this sort of thing and you cannot just simply chalk it up to mere coincidence.

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-49752506





https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1800959155299086657