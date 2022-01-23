© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disney Knows Exactly What They Are Doing
Follow
7
Share
Report
2419 views • January 23, 2022
Disney Knows Exactly What They Are Doing
✨ Read Psalm 101.
There's endless proof of wickedness, subliminal messaging, and satanism used in children's films, especially in Disney cartoons.
The choice is yours. Will you take action to protect the minds and souls of you and your family or will you allow Satan entrance into your home?
Joshua 24:15 "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord."
Watch our full video "Is Disney Safe For Christians" to learn even more https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiyuiL1pFR4
https://www.y3shua.com
https://www.facebook.com/littlelightstudios
https://www.facebook.com/worldpeaceshareifucare
https://www.facebook.com/jesusisthelightofthisworld
https://www.nftxcoins.com/
https://opensea.io/collection/mobbs-collection
https://rarible.com/mobb111/sale
✨ Read Psalm 101.
There's endless proof of wickedness, subliminal messaging, and satanism used in children's films, especially in Disney cartoons.
The choice is yours. Will you take action to protect the minds and souls of you and your family or will you allow Satan entrance into your home?
Joshua 24:15 "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord."
Watch our full video "Is Disney Safe For Christians" to learn even more https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiyuiL1pFR4
https://www.y3shua.com
https://www.facebook.com/littlelightstudios
https://www.facebook.com/worldpeaceshareifucare
https://www.facebook.com/jesusisthelightofthisworld
https://www.nftxcoins.com/
https://opensea.io/collection/mobbs-collection
https://rarible.com/mobb111/sale
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.