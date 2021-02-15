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Doctor Heinrich Fiechtner: 'Killer Vaccination'
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232 views • February 15, 2021
Heinrich Fiechtner is a German hematologist and oncologist now a politician in the German parliament. He has been vocal against lockdowns, the mad restrictions imposed and the vaccine deal made with big Pharma by the German government.
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