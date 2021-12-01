Silent War Ep. 6137: Mandates BLOCKED, Fauci 4 Prison, Epstein's Pilot Talks, Teachers V Parents

In this episode of The Silent War-Federal Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate Nationwide – Protects Health Care Workers Across America.Ted Cruz Says Gain of Function Lies Could Land Fauci in Prison For Up to 5 Years.RFK Jr. Claims Fauci Killed, Tortured, Poor Minority Orphans in 1980s.Yet another new study shows Natural Immunity is near perfect protection and incredibly durable.Epstein's Pilot Names Names, Recalls Shuttling Clinton, Trump, Spacey And Prince Andrew, forgets to mention Trump is how Epstein got arrested, and why his Private Child Rape Island got shut down.Probably why Epstein was suicided in the first place, Trump was legitimately going after the pedophiles.Sweden wants Your Covid Vaccine Passport in a Chip in Your Hand.Teachers Unions are fighting back against the parents standing up to Perversion, Racism, and Pedophilia taught in our schools.Coffee Stockpiles Experience Largest Plunge Since '98 Amid Severe ShortageDeSantis blames the Waukesha parade massacre on anti white hate, as he takes a stand against the Fake News and Lockdowns.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat