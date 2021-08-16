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What Pisses Me Off About Barack Obama's Terrorism Speech
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120 views • August 16, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3145/what-pisses-me-off-about-barack-obamas-terrorism-speech
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3145-what-pisses-me-off-about-barack-obamas-terrorism-speech
After the largest Terrorist attack on U.S. soil since 9/11, President Barack Obama addressed concerns about Islamic Terrorism from the Oval Office on Sunday, December 6th, 2015.
Stefan Molyneux examines Barack Obama's speech following the San Bernardino shooting and Terrorist Attack perpetrated by Tashfeen Malik and Syed Rizwan Farook. Includes: Gun Control, Protecting Turkey from Syrians, fighting ISIS, unconstitutional proposals to violate the second amendment, a reluctant admission that "an act of terror" occurred an much much more!
Iraq: A Decade of Hell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuk08E09cw
The Truth About ISIS Beheadings: 9/11 Continued
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3iqoYSVoFs
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/text-obama-speech-oval-office-terrorism-35614789
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/president-obamas-evolving-rhetoric-on-isis/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2015/11/16/obama-calls-idea-of-screening-syrian-refugees-based-on-religion-shameful-defends-white-house-strategy/
http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsbeat/article/34423098/what-obama-has-said-about-mass-shootings
http://www.alternet.org/world/big-contradiction-american-bombs-dropping-extremist-group-funded-us-allies
http://www.ijreview.com/2014/09/175685-remember-moderate-rebels-syria-obama-armed-isis-got-weapons/
http://www.dailywire.com/news/1608/most-insane-thing-you-have-ever-seen-live-tv-ben-shapiro
Radical Muslim Minority
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7TAAw3oQvg
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2015/11/17/in-nations-with-significant-muslim-populations-much-disdain-for-isis
http://www.worldpublicopinion.org/pipa/pdf/apr07/START_Apr07_rpt.pdf#page=24
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-29761018
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/islamic-state/11884532/Many-Muslims-do-want-a-Caliphate-just-not-this-one.html
https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2015/06/23/nationwide-poll-of-us-muslims-shows-thousands-support-shariah-jihad/
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
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UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3145-what-pisses-me-off-about-barack-obamas-terrorism-speech
After the largest Terrorist attack on U.S. soil since 9/11, President Barack Obama addressed concerns about Islamic Terrorism from the Oval Office on Sunday, December 6th, 2015.
Stefan Molyneux examines Barack Obama's speech following the San Bernardino shooting and Terrorist Attack perpetrated by Tashfeen Malik and Syed Rizwan Farook. Includes: Gun Control, Protecting Turkey from Syrians, fighting ISIS, unconstitutional proposals to violate the second amendment, a reluctant admission that "an act of terror" occurred an much much more!
Iraq: A Decade of Hell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuk08E09cw
The Truth About ISIS Beheadings: 9/11 Continued
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3iqoYSVoFs
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/text-obama-speech-oval-office-terrorism-35614789
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/president-obamas-evolving-rhetoric-on-isis/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2015/11/16/obama-calls-idea-of-screening-syrian-refugees-based-on-religion-shameful-defends-white-house-strategy/
http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsbeat/article/34423098/what-obama-has-said-about-mass-shootings
http://www.alternet.org/world/big-contradiction-american-bombs-dropping-extremist-group-funded-us-allies
http://www.ijreview.com/2014/09/175685-remember-moderate-rebels-syria-obama-armed-isis-got-weapons/
http://www.dailywire.com/news/1608/most-insane-thing-you-have-ever-seen-live-tv-ben-shapiro
Radical Muslim Minority
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7TAAw3oQvg
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2015/11/17/in-nations-with-significant-muslim-populations-much-disdain-for-isis
http://www.worldpublicopinion.org/pipa/pdf/apr07/START_Apr07_rpt.pdf#page=24
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-29761018
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/islamic-state/11884532/Many-Muslims-do-want-a-Caliphate-just-not-this-one.html
https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2015/06/23/nationwide-poll-of-us-muslims-shows-thousands-support-shariah-jihad/
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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