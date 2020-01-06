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Raising Up Kings
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24 views • January 06, 2020
Yahweh removes kings, and he raises them up. He gives wisdom, and works His will, His times, His seasons, and reveals the deep, and secret things. This a word for now. Kings and kingdoms that are not of HIM in our life, and on this earth, and in the BODY of Yahshua are coming down, and simultaneously He is raising up righteous Kings, like Josiah, Hezekiah, David, with hearts of worship, for revival and reformation, surrendered hearts, faithful KINGS, that BOW AT HIS FEET, in submission, in devotion, in covenant, who will stand in SPIRIT and in TRUTH! Qualities and behaviors of Kings who fell - pride, control, manipulation, idolatry, adultery - are coming down.
Psalms 136:1-26 NKJV
Ezekiel 43:2-9
II Chronicles 34:8-33
Daniel 2:20-22
Psalms 136:1-26 NKJV
Ezekiel 43:2-9
II Chronicles 34:8-33
Daniel 2:20-22
Keywords
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