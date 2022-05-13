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Anton Chaitkin -"Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy."
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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21 views • May 13, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On May 12, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Anton Chaitkin
Topic: Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy.
www.antonchaitkin.com www.whowearebook.com

Bio:
Anton Chaitkin, a Historian, is the son of Jacob Chaitkin, a pro-Franklin Roosevelt lawyer who blocked some of Wall Street’s financial arrangements in their sponsorship of the Hitler regime. Anton grew up committed to justice, with a strong sense of the realities of power politics.

About two years after the JFK assassination, Chaitkin heard from Lyndon LaRouche that financiers were shifting American strategy away from industrial progress, toward cheap labor, foreshadowing fascist policies and systemic collapse. An association was formed, to defeat those who had brutalized contemporary thought in science, economics, the arts, and philosophy.

In a systematic inquiry into American history, Chaitkin found that the mental map of our former leaders was far more profound and more pro-human than anything available in the post-JFK era. He is the leading chronicler of the two contending sides in U.S. history, the advocates of progress for America and other sovereign nations, versus the Anglo-American imperialists.

Chaitkin’s books:
Treason in America, from Aaron Burr to Averell Harriman (1985).
George Bush, the Unauthorized Biography (1991, co-author).
Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy, Volume 1, 1750s to 1850s (2020, Amazon.com paperback and Kindle e-book.
Who We Are Volumes 2 and 3 will continue the story from Abraham Lincoln to Franklin Roosevelt and John Kennedy, showing America’s astonishing contributions to humanity when governed by a philosophy opposite to today’s hate-filled globalism.

Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress
www.quantumnurse.life
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED
http://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
https://graceasagra.podbean.com/
https://rumble.com/c/c-764837


Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth


Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
Keywords
healthjournalismpoliticsjusticesovereigntymandatesmedical freedomcritical news
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