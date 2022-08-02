[Streamed live on Aug 2, 2022] CE Watch Party: Midnight Ride Journey Beyond The Ice Wall

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8/2 Tuesday1pmEST/12CST Live Stream.
This very timeless & special Midnight Ride presentation premiered on Oct 19th, 2019 as Jon Pounders and David Carrico discussed the nature of earth and what the scriptures describe as a hollow and deep earth w/ ice walls and a firmament. The Book of Enoch, Bible, and many other ancient texts describe this feature created into the system. Join us in the live chat for an afternoon of truth.
Original Broadcast: MR Book of Enoch-Journey Beyond The Ice Wall
https://youtu.be/Dn7uFLZxEpE
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