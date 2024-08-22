© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few minutes ago, representatives of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service officially announced that the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack the Kursk region was developed and carried out with the help of three NATO countries. It is reported that the decision to invade the Kursk region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was made by NATO countries against the backdrop of the failure of the Ukrainian Army on the battlefield. According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the plan for the invasion of the Kursk region was prepared by the special services of Poland, Britain, and the United States..................................................... ******************************************************
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
