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We Must Circumcise
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15 views • September 14, 2020
HOW DID A TRIBAL CUSTOM COME TO THE UNITED STATES?... "In my practice, I like to sort of define it as a tribal custom, and if you belong to a tribe that does it, then you really want it, and you can define tribe however you want." ~Andrew Freedman, MD, member of American Academy of Pediatrics 2012 circumcision committee which claimed to find medical benefits from the ancient penis sacrifice.
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