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1/26/2021 Miles Guo: money means differently in the U.S. and CCP China, where money can bring you security in the U.S., but on the contrary, money will get its owner killed in CCP China; the CCP’s recent hacking activities, its Internet warfare will eventually make the whole world go against it; taking down the CCP does not need pressure, instead, it should be turned into our passion and energy