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1/26/2021 Miles Guo: money means differently in the U.S. and CCP China, where money can bring you security in the U.S., but on the contrary, money will get its owner killed in CCP China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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40 views • February 03, 2021
1/26/2021 郭先生直播：中美对待资本的态度不同，钱在美国使你安全、但钱在中共国却带来杀身之祸；中共最近发动的黑客战、网络战会带来反噬效应；灭共不要有压力，要变为激情和动力
1/26/2021 Miles Guo: money means differently in the U.S. and CCP China, where money can bring you security in the U.S., but on the contrary, money will get its owner killed in CCP China; the CCP’s recent hacking activities, its Internet warfare will eventually make the whole world go against it; taking down the CCP does not need pressure, instead, it should be turned into our passion and energy
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warroombioweaponccpbiowarfarehongkongcovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinehcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvbgymilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinawhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsludedryannfscgetter
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