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Peter Daszak Describes Research Done to Genetically Modify Bat Coronaviruses to Infect Human Cells
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127 views • November 30, 2021
Peter Daszak Describes Research Done by Chinese Colleagues to Genetically Modify Bat Coronaviruses to Infect Human Cells
A clip from a 2016 forum discussing "emerging infectious diseases and the nexct pandemic (https://www.c-span.org/video/?404875-1/pandemics)" has recently re-surfaced.
In it, EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak – who collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on research funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease – describes work done by his "colleagues in China" to genetically enhance SARS-related bat coronaviruses to infect humans more easily:
"So we sequenced the spike protein: the protein that attaches to cells. Then we … Well I didn’t do this work, but my colleagues in China did the work. You create pseudo particles, you insert the spike proteins from those viruses, see if they bind to human cells. At each step of this you move closer and closer to this virus could really become pathogenic in people."
A clip from a 2016 forum discussing "emerging infectious diseases and the nexct pandemic (https://www.c-span.org/video/?404875-1/pandemics)" has recently re-surfaced.
In it, EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak – who collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on research funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease – describes work done by his "colleagues in China" to genetically enhance SARS-related bat coronaviruses to infect humans more easily:
"So we sequenced the spike protein: the protein that attaches to cells. Then we … Well I didn’t do this work, but my colleagues in China did the work. You create pseudo particles, you insert the spike proteins from those viruses, see if they bind to human cells. At each step of this you move closer and closer to this virus could really become pathogenic in people."
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