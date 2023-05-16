Ritualistic Royal Murder of Diana

David Icke shares his investigative insights into the Ritualistic Royal Human Sacrifice of Princess Diana and why she was kept hostage underground inside the infamous Pont de l'Alma Tunnel in Paris for over an hour and a half before she died from internal bleeding following the Tragic Car Crash that claimed her life along with her Fiance Dodi Fayed on August 31st 1997.
