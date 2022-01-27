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The Flight From Reason - February 2022 Newsletter
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“Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD…” Isaiah 1:18
This is an amazing verse! In it we see our infinite God desiring to reason with His finite, created beings. Not only are they incapable and insufficient (in their own ability as finite beings) to reason with their infinite Creator, but they are also in a condition of rebellion against Him. Their iniquity notwithstanding, pointing out that they are far beneath His “reasoning” class is undeniable. That is certainly reflected in Isaiah 55:8-9: “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.” “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5). Also, Romans 11:33: “O the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! how unsearchable are his judgments, and his ways past finding out!”
How can any of us reason with God? Unlike the animals, He created us with the ability to reason! But how does that fit with Isaiah 1:18? Given God’s infinite intelligence, it can’t mean that He’s looking to us for our input. Not at all! He is giving us information that He wants us to consider and act upon. We are told that Adam walked with God in the Garden of Eden. That fellowship involved communication and included commands that Adam understood and was therefore to obey: “And the Lord God commanded the man, saying, Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat: But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die” (Genesis 2:16-17). Notice that God gave Adam a reason for obeying His command. The consequence of disobedience would be death. Adam however, reasoned otherwise, and thus sin entered God’s perfect creation.
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“Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD…” Isaiah 1:18
This is an amazing verse! In it we see our infinite God desiring to reason with His finite, created beings. Not only are they incapable and insufficient (in their own ability as finite beings) to reason with their infinite Creator, but they are also in a condition of rebellion against Him. Their iniquity notwithstanding, pointing out that they are far beneath His “reasoning” class is undeniable. That is certainly reflected in Isaiah 55:8-9: “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.” “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5). Also, Romans 11:33: “O the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! how unsearchable are his judgments, and his ways past finding out!”
How can any of us reason with God? Unlike the animals, He created us with the ability to reason! But how does that fit with Isaiah 1:18? Given God’s infinite intelligence, it can’t mean that He’s looking to us for our input. Not at all! He is giving us information that He wants us to consider and act upon. We are told that Adam walked with God in the Garden of Eden. That fellowship involved communication and included commands that Adam understood and was therefore to obey: “And the Lord God commanded the man, saying, Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat: But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die” (Genesis 2:16-17). Notice that God gave Adam a reason for obeying His command. The consequence of disobedience would be death. Adam however, reasoned otherwise, and thus sin entered God’s perfect creation.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
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