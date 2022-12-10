Central Banks Know The Game: They're Buying Gold

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 9, 2022
The fiat monetary system is built on trust in counterfeiting central banks. One should never trust a counterfeiter, so naturally, governments and central banks don't trust each other. They buy gold while claiming that gold is no longer money. They know that if the counterfeiting goes to extremes, gold will re-enter the monetary system. When the choice is between depreciating paper or gold, people ultimately reach for the gold.
