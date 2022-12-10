Create New Account
Central Banks Know The Game: They're Buying Gold
What is happening
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 9, 2022 

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

The fiat monetary system is built on trust in counterfeiting central banks. One should never trust a counterfeiter, so naturally, governments and central banks don't trust each other. They buy gold while claiming that gold is no longer money. They know that if the counterfeiting goes to extremes, gold will re-enter the monetary system. When the choice is between depreciating paper or gold, people ultimately reach for the gold.

