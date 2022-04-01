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Woke Libtard Old Hag Bitch gets her ass thrown off a plane while sitting next to her Panzie Ass husband. Seeing this made my day - Bye Bye Bitch. Now you can walk. Ha Ha Ha Ha Haaaa
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122 views • April 01, 2022
Nothing better that seeing a Woke Libtard Bitch get thrown off a plane ! Let's Go Brandon. This old hag reminds me of many of my ex wife's friends. Most of them look and act like this lady.
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