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Lost Church Goers And Members False Believers Fake Christians
Acts 11:26 KJV
(26) And when he had found him, he brought him unto Antioch. And it came to pass, that a whole year they assembled themselves with the church, and taught much people. And the disciples were called Christians first in Antioch.