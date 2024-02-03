TRUDEAU'S EMERGENCY ACT WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL!

The Emergency Measures Act was brought in illegally to end the trucker's Convoy. Justin Trudeau stole people's money out of their bank accounts and stole people's private property thereby showing the rest of the world that Canada was not a place to invest in. The emergencies Act was implemented politically only and of course illegally. Now that they judge has found that it was unconstitutional, the lawsuits are going to pour in but Justin Trudeau is not going to spend a single day in jail for being a criminal. In Canada the Prime Minister has absolute power and there's nothing anybody can do about it.

If you want Justice you have to get it yourself.

