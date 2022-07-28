Dr. Simone Gold

Simone Melissa Gold is an American physician, attorney, author, and the founder of America's Frontline Doctors, an American right-wing political organization. Gold was born to medical school professor Reuben Tizes and elementary school teacher for special needs children Carol Tizes,[10] and raised in Long Island, New York.[11] She graduated from the City College of New York at age 19 and received her Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the Chicago Medical School in 1989. After obtaining a medical license in California, Gold attended Stanford Law School, graduating in 1993. She was admitted to the New York bar in 1997 and shortly afterward completed a residency in emergency medicine at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University. Simone Gold, MD, JD, FABEM, is a board-certified emergency physician. She graduated from Chicago Medical School before attending Stanford University Law School to earn her Juris Doctorate degree. She completed her residency in Emergency Medicine at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York. Dr. Gold worked in Washington, D.C. for the Surgeon General, as well as for the Chairman of the Labor and Human Resources Committee. She works as an emergency physician in the frontlines. Her clinical work serves all Americans: from the urban-inner city to suburban and the Native American population. She writes on a number of policy issues relating to law and medicine. She always leads with the facts.https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org